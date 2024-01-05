Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Maurice Hooker! BATTLE FOR TEXAS! Ortiz Ready For The Best! ((FREE))

Full Fight | Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Maurice Hooker! BATTLE FOR TEXAS! Ortiz Ready For The Best! ((FREE))

Vergil Ortiz Passes Toughest Test With Flying Colors! Says He Wants The Big Fights With Crawford, Spence, or Anyone In His Path!

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Maurice Hooker
March 20th, 2021 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX #OrtizHooker

