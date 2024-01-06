Home / Boxing Videos / BREAKING 🚨: Joshua to fight Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

BREAKING 🚨: Joshua to fight Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Sky Sports Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Anthony Joshua is set to face Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia with a date for the fight to be confirmed next week

