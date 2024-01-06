Roger ¨The Kid¨ Gutierrez will face Zaur Abdullaev in Russia  – World Boxing Association

The fight between the former Venezuelan world champion, Roger Gutierrez and the complicated Russian, Zaur Abdullaev, on Saturday, February 10, is now official.

The duel will be the debut of the Zulia native in the lightweight to 10 rounds as the feature fight of the event to be held in Yekaterinburg, Russia. It is worth mentioning that the event, organized by the Eurasian promoter RCC Boxing Promotions, assures to have the best Russian boxing exponents.

Maracaibo-born Roger Andrés Gutiérrez will return to action after a bittersweet 2023. The former champion of the pioneer organization defeated Dominican Henry Delgado (20-2) by knockout in the second round last March, winning the Fedelatin title in his homeland.

He earned the opportunity to fight in the eliminator to regain the 130 lbs. belt against the undefeated Georgian, Otar Eranosyan (14-0 / 7 KO). However, the Venezuelan ended up going down by knockout in the eighth round in Florida.

Roger (27-5-1 / 21 KO), 28 years old, has a knockout power above 70%. He is on a winning streak of three fights, one knockout and two losses in his last five outings.

The tough Russian, currently residing in Armenia, Zaur Abdullaev, as well as his opponent, saw action a couple of times during 2023. In March he defeated Panamanian Ricardo Nuñez (23-6) by unanimous decision, and in his last fight so far he won by knockout in the third round against his compatriot Roman Andreev (25-1), snatching his perfect pace in the ring.

The last time Abdullaev fought a Venezuelan was against the emblematic Jorge “El niño de oro” Linares, where the European won by knockout in the last round of the fight at the beginning of 2022.

Zaur (18-1 / 11 KO), 29 years old, has a knockout power slightly above 60%. He has also accumulated a more than favorable streak of seven consecutive victories, four of them by knockout. His only loss so far was to American lightweight champion Devin Haney by a fourth round knockout.



