KO | Gael Cabrera vs Ulises Rosales! El Terror Makes A Successful Pro Debut, Shout Out Obregon, MX!

Ciudad Obregon Represent! Tienen un futuro campeon! Gael Cabrera kicks off his mission to become World Champion!
Gael Cabrera vs Ulises Gabriel Rosales!
June 8th, 2023 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA – #FloresSantibanes
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #gaelcabrera #cabrera #obregón #mexico #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight
