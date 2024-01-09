Home / Boxing Videos / Eddie Hearn Responds To Ryan Garcia's Statement On Devin Haney Fight

Eddie Hearn Responds To Ryan Garcia's Statement On Devin Haney Fight

Eddie Hearn reacts to Ryan Garcia’s Twitter/X note that he’s pursuing other options following initial talks relating to a potential super fight with Devin Haney 🤷‍♂️

