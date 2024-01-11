Home / Boxing Videos / Throwback | Joshua Franco vs Oscar Negrete! Best Moments From The 3rd Fight Of This Fire Trilogy!🔥🔥

Throwback | Joshua Franco vs Oscar Negrete! Best Moments From The 3rd Fight Of This Fire Trilogy!🔥🔥

These 2 Warriors Gave The Fans A Show For 30RDS! Non Stop Action As These Bantamweights Gave Their All! Franco Went On To Become Super Flyweight Champion Of The World!

Joshua Franco vs Oscar Negrete
Aug. 10th, 2019 – Verizon Theater, Grand Praire, TX – #OrtizOrozco

