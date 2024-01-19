Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Marcos Maidana vs Erik Morales! Chino's Tactics Worked, Morales' Eye SWOLLEN! ((FREE))

Full Fight | Marcos Maidana vs Erik Morales! Chino's Tactics Worked, Morales' Eye SWOLLEN! ((FREE))

What A Battle Between Argentina vs Mexico!!

Marcos Maidana vs Erik Morales
April 9th, 2011 – MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV #MaidanaMorales

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #marcosmaidana #maidana #argentina #superlightweight #champion #erikmorales #morales #mexico #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight #fullfightfriday #fullfight #free

