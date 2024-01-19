Full Fight | Marcos Maidana vs Erik Morales! Chino's Tactics Worked, Morales' Eye SWOLLEN! ((FREE))

What A Battle Between Argentina vs Mexico!!
Marcos Maidana vs Erik Morales
April 9th, 2011 – MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV #MaidanaMorales
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #marcosmaidana #maidana #argentina #superlightweight #champion #erikmorales #morales #mexico #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight #fullfightfriday #fullfight #free
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl