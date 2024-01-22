Home / Boxing Videos / Is Zhilei Zhang The Most Dangerous Heavyweight In The World Right Now?

Is Zhilei Zhang The Most Dangerous Heavyweight In The World Right Now?

DAZN Boxing



Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora discuss Zhilei Zhang’s incredible run of form in the heavyweight division ahead of his next test against Joseph Parker on March 8.

