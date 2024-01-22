Sol Cudos vs. Roxana Colmenarez for the Fedelatin title  – World Boxing Association

Next Saturday, January 27th, the undefeated Argentinean Sol Cudos will fight against the tough Venezuelan Roxana Maria Colmenarez for the Fedelatin minimum belt of the pioneer organization.

The 10-round 105-pound bout will be the main event of the evening to be held at the FAB Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The native of Moreno, Buenos Aires, Sol Cudos, will face her first fight of 2024, after a year of a lot of activity in the ring. Last January, the Argentinean defeated her compatriot Micaela Denise Cuello (0-3-2) by unanimous decision, then, in the middle of 2023, she tied in the Fedelatin flyweight title fight against Colombian Olga Julio (38-18-3).

In her last fight so far, she defeated Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-3-2) by unanimous decision in ten rounds, winning the South American title and the Argentinean national belt at minimum weight. The 26-year-old Cudo (6-0-2) possesses diminished knockout power, below 20%. However, she has a perfect record in the ring, with only one draw in her last five bouts.

The Caracas, Venezuela-born Roxana Maria Colmenarez, like her rival, had a busy 2023 in the ring. She started last year winning by knockout in the second round against her compatriot, Yolimar Moreno (0-5), a few months later she would win again by knockout against Desiree Diaz (0-2).

The Venezuelan continued with the positive streak, winning by unanimous decision against Heidi Guariguan (0-6) in her homeland. However, in her last fight of 2023, she lost by unanimous decision in Argentina to local Yesica Yolanda Bopp (38-3).

The 24-year-old Colmenarez (9-2-1) possesses an interesting knockout power of over 70%. She also has a four-fight winning streak, three of them by knockout and only one loss in her most recent fights.



