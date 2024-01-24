Quick Jabs | Alan Picasso vs Sabelo Ngebinyana! A Title Eliminator In The Super Bantam Division!

The WBC Silver Super Bantamweight Champ, Alan Picasso, edges closer to a World Title Opportunity, With Big Win Over African Contender!
Alan Picasso vs Sabelo Ngebinyana
July 15th, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico, Mex. – #PicassoNgebinyana
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #alan #picasso #mexican #mexico #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight #free #quickjabs
