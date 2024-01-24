Home / Boxing Videos / Quick Jabs | Alan Picasso vs Sabelo Ngebinyana! A Title Eliminator In The Super Bantam Division!

Quick Jabs | Alan Picasso vs Sabelo Ngebinyana! A Title Eliminator In The Super Bantam Division!

The WBC Silver Super Bantamweight Champ, Alan Picasso, edges closer to a World Title Opportunity, With Big Win Over African Contender!

Alan Picasso vs Sabelo Ngebinyana
July 15th, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico, Mex. – #PicassoNgebinyana

