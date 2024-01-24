Home / Boxing Videos / OFFICIAL! Florian Marku & Chris Kongo agree to fight each other next 🇦🇱 🇬🇧

OFFICIAL! Florian Marku & Chris Kongo agree to fight each other next 🇦🇱 🇬🇧

Sky Sports Boxing 16 mins ago Boxing Videos



Welterweight rivals Florian Marku and Chris Kongo have agreed to fight each other next.
