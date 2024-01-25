Make The Days Count: Conor Benn Vs Pete Dobson (Pre-Fight Build Up)





On Saturday 3rd February Conor Benn’s names will be up in lights on the famous Las Vegas strip at The Cosmopolitan less than one mile from the scene of his Dad Nigel’s famous win against Iran Barkley back in 1990 at Bally’s. Follow The Destroyer’s build-up against ‘Pistol’ Pete Dobson and hear from the 16-0 American who is set to fight on a Matchroom show for the first time in his third attempt. Both unbeaten stars have put themselves through a rigorous training camp as they strive to Make The Days Count.

