JAIME MUNGUÍA VS. JOHN RYDER FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE





Munguía vs. Ryder is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in co-promotion with Zanfer Boxing and Matchroom Boxing. Collazo vs. Gutierrez is a 12-round fight for the WBO Minimumweight World Championship presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions. Fundora vs. Cruz is a 10-round fight for the IBF Female Flyweight World Championship and is presented in co-promotion with Sampson Boxing. The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.

