Matchroom Boxing: 2023 Annual Recap

Ahead of our first show of 2024, watch a flick through of our 2023 events across the globe. Timestamps:

00:11: Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz

01:06: Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara

02:00: Angel Fierro vs Eduardo Estela

02:25: Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen

03:39: Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins

04:44: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin

05:59: Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez

07:36: Shavkat Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina

08:42: Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder

10:10: Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron

11:46: Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2

13:30: Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos

15:00: Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla

16:30: Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley

17:48: Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell

18:57: Diego Pacheco vs Manuel Gallegos

19:47: Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2

21:11: Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius

22:40: Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank

24:55: Angel Fierro vs Brayan Zamarripa

26:23: Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda

27:34: Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson

29:10: Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington

31:09: Jack Catterall Vs Jorge Linares

32:24: O’Shaquie Foster vs Rocky Hernandez

33:50: Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez

35:16: Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin

36:46: Diego Pacheco vs Marcelo Coceres

38:04: Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2

39:49: Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill

41:34: Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis

43:28: Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards

45:57: Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin

