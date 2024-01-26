“Rolly” Romero defends against “Pitbull” Cruz on March 30 in Las Vegas  – World Boxing Association

World super lightweight champion Rolando Romero will return to the ring on March 30 to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) belt against tough challenger Isaac Cruz at the Premier Boxing Champions event to be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Romero, a Cuban-American, will be making the first defense of his black and gold belt, which he won after defeating Ismael Barroso in May of last year. After overcoming some physical problems, he is ready to fight again and will do so in the first fight of the PBC promoter together with Amazon Prime television.

“Rolly” has adapted well to 140 pounds after his tough loss to Gervonta Davis at lightweight during 2022. He saw the opportunity at the next weight class and was able to take advantage of it, but now he wants to prove he is a solid world champion in this bout.

Cruz is well-known in the boxing world because of his grit and the great fights he has given to the public. The Mexican is a southpaw, knows how to put pressure on his opponents and has a pretty respectable punch, which is why his fight against Romero generates a lot of expectations.

The Mexico City native is on a three-fight winning streak against Yuriorkis Gamboa, Eduardo Ramirez and Giovanni Cabrera. His last loss was in 2025, right in front of Gervonta Davis.

Romero has a record of 15 wins, 1 loss and 13 knockouts. Cruz, on the other hand, has 25 wins, 2 setbacks, 1 draw and 17 knockouts.



