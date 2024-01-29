INOUE IN TELFORD? 🤔 | Liam Davies On IBO World Title Shot, Naoya Inoue, Dennis McCann, Nick Ball





Unbeaten EBU European Super Bantamweight Champion Liam Davies joins Dev Sahni on the Unibet Lowdown to discuss his upcoming clash with Eric Robles for the IBO World Title on March 16th at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham live on TNT Sports.

Davies also discusses the clash between Dennis McCann and Brad Strand on the same magnificent show and potential future fights with Naoya Inoue and even Nick Ball at featherweight.

#LiamDavies #Telford #magnificent7

