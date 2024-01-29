Home / Boxing Videos / INOUE IN TELFORD? 🤔 | Liam Davies On IBO World Title Shot, Naoya Inoue, Dennis McCann, Nick Ball

INOUE IN TELFORD? 🤔 | Liam Davies On IBO World Title Shot, Naoya Inoue, Dennis McCann, Nick Ball

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 6 mins ago Boxing Videos



Unbeaten EBU European Super Bantamweight Champion Liam Davies joins Dev Sahni on the Unibet Lowdown to discuss his upcoming clash with Eric Robles for the IBO World Title on March 16th at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham live on TNT Sports.

Davies also discusses the clash between Dennis McCann and Brad Strand on the same magnificent show and potential future fights with Naoya Inoue and even Nick Ball at featherweight.

#LiamDavies #Telford #magnificent7

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

"Paddy Donovan Is A Huge Fight!" – Lewis Crocker Talks After Felix Win

Following a big win over Jose Felix, Lewis Crocker’s attention quickly turns to a potential …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved