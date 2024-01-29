Paddy Donovan showed his class against Herrera in Belfast  – World Boxing Association

Ireland’s Paddy Donovan put on another great display this weekend to defeat Argentina’s Williams Herrera by technical knockout and retain his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental welterweight belt at the Ulster Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Donovan, a 25-year-old fighter, and arguably one of his country’s top prospects, had to fight hard for seven rounds to finish the bout against a strong and courageous Herrera who came out to make the night difficult for the regional champion.

However, Donovan knew how to manage the distance and work with patience to define the fight at the time he wanted and showed good character in this presentation, which was the first defense of his belt.

Herrera made a worthy fight and showed a lot of desire in the ring but in the end it was not enough against an opponent who outclassed him during almost every part of the fight.

Donovan continues his professional progress and won his 13th fight, while he has knocked out 10 opponents. In Herrera’s case, his record dropped to 15 wins, 3 losses and 6 knockouts.



