“I’ll KO Dobson In 1 Round & Make Him Cry!” Conor Benn Sends Warning





Conor Benn insists he’s out to beat his Dad’s famous victory over Iran Barkley in 2 minutes 57 seconds in Las Vegas from 1990 come this Saturday. This Destroy meets unbeaten ‘Pistol’ Pete Dobson at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan just a mile from the scene of Nigel’s victory and doesn’t hold back in this interview just a few days out.

