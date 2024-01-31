Zepeda-Hughes for the WBA eliminator fight on March 16  – World Boxing Association

William Zepeda and Maxi Hughes will fight for a World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight eliminator on March 16 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

The Mexican will face the Brit in search of a world title shot in a very interesting bout.

“Camarón” Zepeda is one of the most interesting prospects in 135 pounds, 27 years old, southpaw guard, has a smart boxing and has a force capable of knocking out any opponent, so it has been rising rapidly and now has a great opportunity for his career.

Zepeda has already beaten the likes of Mercito Gesta, Joseph Diaz, Hector Tanajara and Rene Alvarado, so he feels ready to take on this challenge and overcome it.

Hughes is a proven fighter coming off an extremely close loss to former world champion George Kambosos. The 33-year-old Brit is also a southpaw, which will make for an interesting clash of styles that generates a lot of uncertainty.

Zepeda has 29 wins, no losses and 25 knockouts. Hughes, on the other hand, has 26 wins, 6 losses, 2 draws and 5 knockouts.



