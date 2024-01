No plan for 12 rounds ❌🧨 Sam Noakes hopes to continue Maidstone celebrations with British Title win





Sam Noakes takes on the undefeated Lewis Sylvester on February 10th on the Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams bill.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact