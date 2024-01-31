Thurman vs. Tszyu & Romero vs. Cruz Kickoff Press Conference





Fighters competing on the stacked inaugural four-fight PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video will square off and preview their respective matchups at a Los Angeles press conference before stepping into the ring on Saturday, March 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The press conference will feature two-time world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman and rising star and reigning world champion Tim Tszyu, who meet in the main event, plus 140-pound world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, who battle in the co-main event.

Also appearing at Wednesday’s event will be Cuban star and WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara and No. 1 rated mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa, who compete in a 12-round fight, and all-action super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and streaking contender Serhii Bohachuk, who duel in the pay-per-view opener.

Additionally, WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio Cesar Martinez will be in attendance and competing in an undercard attraction on March 30.

