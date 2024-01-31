Lewis Crocker Vs Jose Felix – Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)





It’s another big win for Lewis Crocker who takes out Jose Felix to move 17-0 in Belfast on Saturday 27 January 2024. Go behind the scenes on Fight Night which included victories for Chev Clarke over Tommy McCarthy, Paddy Donovan, Giorgio Visioli, Leli Buttigieg, Conah Walker and Kurt Walker.

#CrockerFelix #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.