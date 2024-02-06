EXCLUSIVE: John Ryder Announces Retirement & Confirms New Role





John Ryder confirms he’s hanging up the gloves after a near 14 year career pro career featuring battles with Canelo Alvarez, Jaime Munguia, Callum Smith, Daniel Jacobs, Patrick Nielsen, Bilal Akkawy, Billy Joe Saunders and many more. ‘The Gorilla’ announces he’s due to take up a training career alongside Tony Sims down the Matchroom Gym.

#JohnRyder #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.