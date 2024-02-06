Vergara won WBA Fedelatin belt with a knockout over Murillo  – World Boxing Association

Nicolas Agustin Vergara became the new World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin featherweight champion by knocking out Gerardo Murillo in just two rounds last Friday at the Union Electrica Club in Cordoba, Argentina.

Vergara settled early the fight that was tough on paper but proved his level by scoring a technical knockout in the second round.

The 24-year-old fighter knocked Murillo down with a great combination at the beginning of the round and although his opponent got up, the punishment continued until the referee decided to stop the actions and decreed the technical knockout in favor of Vergara.

The young native of Cordoba improved his record to 7 wins, 6 of them by knockout. Murillo now has a record of 10 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 2 knockouts.



