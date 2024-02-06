Romanov and Zhang in Bridger WBA eliminator this Saturday – World Boxing Association

Evgeny Romanov and Zhaoxin Zhang will fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight eliminator this Saturday at the KRK “Uralets” Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Romanov is ranked No. 2 in and will face Zhang, ranked No. 3, to define the mandatory challenger to the world championship of the category, which is currently held by Russian Evgeny Tishchenko.

The bout will be the main event of the night in the Russian city and will have the local fighter looking for his title shot. Romanov is 38 years old and is undefeated since his debut in 2016. The Volgogradv native is coming off of defeating Wilmer Vasquez in his most recent fight last September 8 and feels ready for his most important fight yet.

Zhang has experience in world championship fights and will be looking for another chance to challenge for a belt. The Chinese is 28 years old and will try to take advantage of his youth to surprise as a visitor and achieve his goal.

The evening will also see the return to the ring of former WBA world champion Roger Gutierrez, who will face Russian Zaur Abdullaev in a lightweight fight.



