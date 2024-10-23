Home / Boxing Videos / 🐂 vs 🦏 Johnny Fisher & Dave Allen Go Head To Head For The First Time

🐂 vs 🦏 Johnny Fisher & Dave Allen Go Head To Head For The First Time

Former sparring partners The Romford Bull Johnny Fisher and The White Rhino Dave Allen line-up together for the first time ahead of their Heavyweight battle on December 21’s show in Riyadh in support to Usyk vs Fury 2.

