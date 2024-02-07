Home / Boxing Videos / Frank Warren responds to 'stupid' Fury-Usyk conspiracy theories 🗣️

Frank Warren responds to 'stupid' Fury-Usyk conspiracy theories 🗣️

Sky Sports Boxing 7 hours ago Boxing Videos



►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
On the latest episode of Toe2Toe, Andy Scott is joined by Barry Jones and Frank Warren as they discuss the rescheduling of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk as Frank hit back at the conspiracy theories surrounding the postponement. Frank also talked about a potential fight between Joshua Buatsi and Anthony Yarde, saying it is a fight that should happen. Listen to the latest episode of the Toe2Toe podcast: https://podfollow.com/ringside-toe2toe-boxing-podcast

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

Can Jamaine Ortiz Upset Teofimo Lopez?

Former world title challenger Jamaine Ortiz joins AK and Barak to look ahead to his …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved