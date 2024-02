KO | Jorge Chavez vs Marvin Solano! Young Prospect 'Nino Dorado' Takes on 30+ Fight Veteran!

Jorge Chavez Looks To Keep His Momentum Going! Coming Off A 5 Fight Year In 2023, Chavez Wants To Keep Working His Way To Rankings In The Featherweight Division!

Chavez Is Back In The Ring Feb. 15th @CommerceCasinoLosAngeles as the TV Opener to the Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez Golden Boy Fight Night, Live on Golden Boy YouTube and on DAZN!

Jorge Chavez vs Marvin Solano

Sept 7th, 2023 – Fantasy Springs, Indio, CA – #CurielPennington

