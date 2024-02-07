WBA orders Niyomtrong-Dusmatov  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the minimum weight bout between world champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong and challenger Hasanboy Dusmatov.

The body sent the communication to both fighters’ teams, who will have a period of 30 days to negotiate, starting this February 7 and ending next March 8.

Niyomtrong’s Super Champion status was conditioned to an eighteen (18) month mandatory defense period. Since his last mandatory fight was on November 29, 2018, the lapse has been expired since May 28, 2020 and he must face the next available contender, which in this case is Dusmatov.

In case an agreement is not reached in the established time or if any of the parties refuses to negotiate the fight, the championships committee will have the right to send the fight to auction as established by the WBA rules.



