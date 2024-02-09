Home / Boxing Videos / Anthony Yarde DEMANDS Joshua Buatsi fight with ONE KEY CONDITION & swipes at record of British rival

Anthony Yarde DEMANDS Joshua Buatsi fight with ONE KEY CONDITION & swipes at record of British rival

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago



Anthony Yarde joins Dev Sahni and Tunde Ajayi ahead of his fight against Marko Nikolic, issuing a challenge to fellow British Light-Heavyweight Joshua Buatsi

