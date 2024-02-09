Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE WEIGH-IN! Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams & full undercard

LIVE WEIGH-IN! Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams & full undercard

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



We’re live from Hackney Bridge for the weigh-in coverage of Hamzah Sheeraz v Liam Williams ahead of their championship clash this Saturday Night.

You can watch the full card live Saturday 10th February on TNT Sports.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

FIERY RANT | Masood Abdulah erupts at Qais Ashfaq disrespect before he lambasts Nathaniel Collins 🤬

Abdulah Masood joins Dev Sahni and Tunde Ajayi, addressing “disrespect” from his upcoming opponent Qais …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved