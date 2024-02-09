LIVE WEIGH-IN! Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams & full undercard





We’re live from Hackney Bridge for the weigh-in coverage of Hamzah Sheeraz v Liam Williams ahead of their championship clash this Saturday Night.

You can watch the full card live Saturday 10th February on TNT Sports.

