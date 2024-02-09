Full Fight | Alexis Rocha vs Jesus Perez! Toe-To-Toe War Between Rocha And Durable Perez! ((FREE))





Ricky Perez Made A Moral Statement Going The Distance With Alexis Rocha After Some Time Away From The Ring! Rocha Gave Hime All He Had, But Perez Would Not Go Down!

Alexis ‘Lex’ Rocha vs Jesus ‘Ricky’ Perez

Oct. 29th, 2021 – Pachenga Arena, San Diego, CA #DiazZepeda

