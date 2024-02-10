“I Want European Next!” – Reece Bellotti & Eddie Hearn Talk After Liam Dillon Fight

Liam Williams v Hamzan Sheeraz The fight is about to start. Yarde won earlier in 3 rounds. […]

Pee-wee sensation King Jr! King Jr is what they call him. A young (pee-wee) rising star. I know very little about him outside of his youtube videos. He looks awesome for a wee... […]

Zaur Abdullaev vs Roger Gutierrez Zaur Abdullaev vs Roger Gutierrez live stream later tonight Abdullaev would be a perfect next opponent for American prospect Keyshawn Davis if he... […]

Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz ESPN Lost this one in the shuffle. So a Thursday night card but also a late start time for the main card at 10:30ET. Feels like yet another main event... […]

Tyson pulled out of fight We all knew it would happen. Cut in sparring. Fight postponed until September. Let’s hope Usyk can get an opponent in the meantime and Fury... […]

A Boxing Memory - Howard Rainey As some of you will know, Howard Rainey (Scrap) passed away just before Christmas. Howards wife Lorna posted a link to a beautifully written piece... […]

70s-90s compared to 30s boxers https://youtu.be/a27vtfAuSyI?si=yTeUEHofuyN5h3p2 this disproves the odd quotes/lies/dumb comments for years on forums saying conn/louis/schmeling... […]

Heavyweights by decades joe smith I'm genuinely interested in pursuing this "old vs new" argument, because I feel there is some merit to it. But I have some questions. ... […]

Please spread among Boxing News and Forums, 100% Proof Morrison never had HIV or AIDS Morrison's Doctor reports Morrison never had HIV/Aids, It was all a lie. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhVJr4LdupA […]

Lewis Crocker Vs Jose Felix Jr Lewis Crocker is set to fight Jose Felix Jr on Saturday 27th January 2024 at Newforge Sports Complex in Belfast. The fight is scheduled for 10... […]

Soslan Asbarov Soslan Asbarov is a rising star in boxing and has defeated tough opponents like Dmitry Kudryashov, Brandon Glanton, and Aleksei Papin in only five... […]

Conor Benn v Peter Dobson Peter Dobson has always wanted a big-time opportunity, but after waiting around for years, the old veteran began losing hope. But, just when ring... […]

Amazon in Boxing Amazon signed a multi-year deal with PBC, choosing to broadcast boxing events to replace Showtime for that company. PBC has pressure on them to put... […]