"I Want European Next!" – Reece Bellotti & Eddie Hearn Talk After Liam Dillon Fight

What a fight, Reece Bellotti and Eddie Hearn react after a 12 round classic in London. The Bomber edged Liam Dillon to capture the British and Commonwealth Super Featherweight Titles and admits he wants a shot at the European next.