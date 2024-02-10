What a fight! Unbeaten duo Cameron Vuong and Jordan Flynn collide on April 13 in Manchester. Watch as the pair come together for the first time in London to launch the fight.
#shorts #boxing
What a fight! Unbeaten duo Cameron Vuong and Jordan Flynn collide on April 13 in Manchester. Watch as the pair come together for the first time in London to launch the fight.
#shorts #boxing
Tags * APRIL Boxing Cameron confirmed Eddie Hearn Fight Flynn Interview jordan Matchroom Matchroom Boxing shoves Vuong
The final face-to-face between Hamzah Sheeraz and Liam Williams before their highly anticipated championship clash …