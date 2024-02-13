Home / Boxing Videos / Devin Haney: I've Got Better, Ryan Garcia Hasn't

Devin Haney: I've Got Better, Ryan Garcia Hasn't

DAZN Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Sofia Gutierrez caught up with Devin Haney at Super Bowl LVIII about his upcoming fight against Ryan Garcia, on April 20 live globally on DAZN.

About DAZN Boxing

