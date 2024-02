Throwback | Joseph Diaz Jr vs Andrew Cancio! Classic Clash Between Skilled Boxer And Tough Brawler!

Before Both Of These Warriors Became Champions They Had An All Out War On A Stacked Canelo Undercard! Cancio Went On To Beat Powerful Alberto Machado To Become WBA World Champ While JoJo Went On To Beat A Very Skilled Tevin Farmer In His Path To Become IBF World Champ.

Joseph Diaz Jr vs Andrew Cancio

Sept. 17th, 2016 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX – #CaneloSmith

