“I Have NEVER Looked Up To Chris Eubank Jr” | Hamzah Sheeraz On Williams KO, Future, Respect, Faith





Unbeaten middleweight contender Hamzah Sheeraz (19-0 15KOs) joins Dev Sahni on The Unibet Lowdown to reflect on an outstanding first round TKO win over Liam Williams last week. Sheeraz discusses potential fights with Chris Eubank Jr, Nathan Heaney and unified world champion Janibek Alimkhanuly.

Sheeraz also reflects on his faith and how public perception has changed around him since his fight with Bradley Skeete.

