Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing Signs Undefeated Super Middleweight Contender Junior Younan | Star Boxing

New York Times coined ‘boxing prodigy’ Ready for Top Stars

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK (April 26, 2024) –Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing is pleased to announce the signing of undefeated super middleweight Junior Younan to an exclusive promotional contract.

“I am super excited to be part of Star Boxing. As a fighter who was born and raised in New York, I feel like it’s a natural fit. Thank you to Joe DeGuardia for the opportunity and I promise to deliver many special nights of boxing,” said Younan.

“We are very excited about signing Junior, who is extremely talented and blessed with fast hands and boxing aptitude. We are looking forward to having him on our shows and will announce his next fight within the next couple of days. We plan to keep him busy and by the end of the year feel he will be ready for anyone in the division. The fight we would love to make is with Edgar Berlanga, a true ‘Battle of Brooklyn’, it would be a huge attraction here, and a win would have him in the front of the line for Canelo (Alvarez), (David) Morrell, (David) Benavidez, all of the champions at 168,” said Star Boxing President, Joe DeGuardia

Younan, 28 of Brooklyn, New York is 19-0-1 with 11 knockouts.

Younan was a decorated amateur boxer who compiled a 90-5 record before turning professional in 2013 at the age of 18. Once dubbed by The New York Times as “a boxing prodigy” as a 10-year-old, Younan was a two-time National Junior Golden Gloves champion, the 2011 National Junior Olympic championship, and at one point was the No. 1-rated junior boxer in his weight class by USA Boxing.

Younan turned professional on November 9, 2013, with a first-round stoppage over Kenneth Taylor Schmitz in Brooklyn. On his way to his undefeated record, Younan has amassed some quality wins, including defeats over tough seasoned fighters such as Mike Guy and Dauren Yeleinusinov at the Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY). In his last outing, Younan won a unanimous decision over Ramses Agaton on November 24, 2023, in Cancun, Mexico.

Younan’s first bout for Star Boxing will be announced in the coming days.