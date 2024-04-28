New World Champion Ferreira: Now I Want To Win The Olympics

New IBF World Lightweight Champion Beatriz Ferreira has set her sights on completing a revenge mission this summer to cap what has already been an incredible year so far.

The Brazilian – now 5-0, 2 KOs – celebrated her first ever professional world title success in Liverpool on Saturday night when she defeated Argentine rival Yanina del Carmen Lescano following a technical points decision.

The bout was brought to an early finish in round six with Lescano sustaining a sizeable cut above her left eye inflicted by a clash of heads in the fifth.

But powerful Ferriera, 31, dominated the contest with the judges scorecards all overwhelmingly in her favour at 59-55, 59-55 and 58-55.

As she celebrated securing the title vacated earlier this year by Katie Taylor, ’The Beast’ was quick to turn her attention to another Irish fighter in Kellie Harrington.

Olympic silver medalist Ferreira will compete at the upcoming Paris 2024 Games where she is hopeful of meeting her Tokyo 2020 nemesis in the final again.

And the Sao Paulo native is confident she will strike gold this time round in France.

“I am desperate to fight her [Kellie Harrington] again,” she said, speaking to Matchroom Boxing. “Unfortunately, I’m not sure if it’s been fate or intentional, we haven’t met since.

“I reckon we could have a Brazil – Ireland final again and it will definitely go the other way this time around. I’m ready for whoever, I am going for that Olympic medal.”

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn revealed he wants to plan a homecoming first world title defence in Brazil once former two-time world amateur champion Ferreira has succeeded in her Olympic quest.

“I thought Beatriz was absolutely fantastic,” he said. “She’s definitely a superstar and possibly a future super-featherweight. She fought a big 135lb fighter [in Lescano] and just steamrolled through her.

“After the Olympics, I’d love to take her back with her titles to Brazil. What a fantastic homecoming that would be.”