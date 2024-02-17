Make The Days Count: Edgar Berlanga Vs Padraig McCrory (Pre-Fight Build Up)





The countdown is on! A must win Super Middleweight showdown with Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory is fast approaching in Orlando on February 24.

Follow both unbeaten 168 pounders in their quest for World honors in the build-up as they strive to Make The Days Count.

#Boxing #BerlangaMcCrory #EdgarBerlanga

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.