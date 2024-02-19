791 days on from the first fight, Jack Catterall finally gets his shot at revenge over Josh Taylor. We speak to Jack in Edinburgh after a fiery face off to launch the rematch.
#TaylorCatterall2 #Boxing
791 days on from the first fight, Jack Catterall finally gets his shot at revenge over Josh Taylor. We speak to Jack in Edinburgh after a fiery face off to launch the rematch.
#TaylorCatterall2 #Boxing
Tags * Catterall hiding IT39S Jack Josh Matchroom Boxing Taylor Years
August 12, 2024 — Anthony Joshua faced Robert Helenius on just a few days’ notice …