Tim Bradley Goes OFF on Jake Paul: 'I'll Fight You AND Your Trainer Same Night

Tim Bradley isn’t backing down. The Hall of Famer reveals he received phone calls from J’Leon Love and issues a direct challenge to fight BOTH Jake Paul AND his trainer in the same night. Bradley breaks down why he thinks Jake Paul is “fugazi” and exposes what he sees as the problem with real fighters helping an outsider.
