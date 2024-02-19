Home / Boxing Videos / “If Anthony Joshua loses to Ngannou his credibility is GONE!” ❌ | Johnny Nelson's verdict

Sky Sports Boxing



Former cruiserweight world champion Johnny Nelson believes it is the end of Anthony Joshua’s career if the Brit was to lose to Francis Ngannou but say can’t see anything but a victory for AJ.

Watch Joshua vs Ngannou live on Sky Sports Box Office on Friday March 8.
