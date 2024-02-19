Inoue was honored in Japan  – World Boxing Association

This weekend was held the Annual Award Ceremony of the Japanese National Commission with the best of boxing during 2023 and with Naoya Inoue as the star of the show with two of the most important awards of the night.

Inoue was presented with the best boxer of the year award thanks to his excellent campaign and also won the knockout of the year. In addition, his fight against Stephen Fulton was awarded as the best fight of 2023.

Meanwhile, WBO super flyweight world champion Mizuki Hiruta was awarded Female fighter of the year after making two dominant defenses and remaining the reigning champion in her ascending career.

Other fighters such as Kenshiro Teraji also received recognition at the ceremony, which also gave awards to promoters, trainers, among other characters that develop within Japanese boxing.

The WBA congratulates Inoue, undisputed super bantamweight champion, on his new award and hopes that 2024 continues to be a very successful year for one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.



