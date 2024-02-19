As expected, Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall come to blows during the face off following the Edinburgh press conference to promote the rematch on April 27 in Leeds!
#TaylorCatterall2 #Boxing
As expected, Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall come to blows during the face off following the Edinburgh press conference to promote the rematch on April 27 in Leeds!
#TaylorCatterall2 #Boxing
Tags * Catterall CLASH Jack Josh LAUNCH Matchroom Boxing Presser Rematch Taylor
Former Undisputed 140lbs ruler Josh Taylor admits he overlooked Jack Catterall two years ago in …