Home / Boxing Videos / Will Crolla Bounces Back To Winning Ways, Stops Hodgetts In Third | Matchroom Boxing

Will Crolla Bounces Back To Winning Ways, Stops Hodgetts In Third | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 11 mins ago Boxing Videos



William Crolla returned with a third round stoppage against Harley Hodgetts in London on Wednesday 17 December 2025.

#MatchroomBoxing #WillCrolla #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

The FUTURE of boxing?! ⭐ | Tiah Mai Ayton reacts to stoppage victory!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved