Quick Jabs | Romero Duno vs Ivan Delgado! Duno's 'Relentless' Pressure Boxing And Swiftness Shined!

Romero Duno Put On A Masterful Performance After Facing Adversity In Not Knowing Who His Opponent Would Be! Delgado Coming In Over Weight, Ryan Garcia Almost Stepped In After He Lost His Opponent In Avery Sparrow. All The Drama Was Then Settled 2 Months Later As The Co-Main Event To CaneloKovalev.

Romero Duno vs Ivan Delgado

Sept. 14th, 2019 – Dignity Health, Carson, CA – #MunguiaAllotey

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #romero #duno #philippines #filipino #relentless #ivan #striker #delgado #mexico #goldenboy #dazn #sports #free #quickjabs

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl