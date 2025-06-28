Home / Boxing Videos / Andre Ward Reveals How He Would Have Beat Gennady Golovkin

Andre Ward Reveals How He Would Have Beat Gennady Golovkin

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/v2wGAezJnCM

Andre Ward breaks down his strategy against GGG! Hear Ward’s tactical analysis of how he would have fought Gennady Golovkin, including his preference for fighting taller opponents and getting to the championship rounds. Plus insider knowledge on Ukrainian fighters and their weaknesses against inside fighters. Pure tactical boxing genius! 🧠🎯

