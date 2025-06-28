Andre Ward Reveals How He Would Have Beat Gennady Golovkin





Andre Ward breaks down his strategy against GGG! Hear Ward’s tactical analysis of how he would have fought Gennady Golovkin, including his preference for fighting taller opponents and getting to the championship rounds. Plus insider knowledge on Ukrainian fighters and their weaknesses against inside fighters. Pure tactical boxing genius! 🧠🎯

