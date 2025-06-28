Home / Boxing Videos / RISING STARS | Josh Edwards …The New Face of the Heavyweight Division!

RISING STARS | Josh Edwards …The New Face of the Heavyweight Division!

Golden Boy Boxing 48 mins ago Boxing Videos



Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Golden Boy Promotions today announced the remaining preliminary card bouts for the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. event, airing live globally on DAZN pay-per-view on Saturday, June 28, from Honda Center in Anaheim, California, with Golden Boy Promotions serving as the official licensed promoter.

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #kickoffpresser #jakepaul #zurdoramirez #juliocesarchavezjr

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

JAKE PAUL VS CHAVEZ JR. FINAL FACE OFF! 🍿🥤

WATCH JAKE PAUL VS CHAVEZ JR ► http://DAZN.com/youtube Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved