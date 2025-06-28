RISING STARS | Josh Edwards …The New Face of the Heavyweight Division!





Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Golden Boy Promotions today announced the remaining preliminary card bouts for the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. event, airing live globally on DAZN pay-per-view on Saturday, June 28, from Honda Center in Anaheim, California, with Golden Boy Promotions serving as the official licensed promoter.

