Federici defends his NABA Gold belt against Caparello  – World Boxing Association

Federici defends his NABA Gold belt against Caparello Italian Simone Federici will defend his North American Boxing Association (NABA) Gold belt against Australian Blake Caparello this Friday at the Paramount Theatre in Huntington, New York.

The cruiserweight bout will feature two experienced fighters in a power fight between two good quality fighters who know how to fight in various instances.

Federici hasn’t lost since 2019 and has strung together six wins to reach the best moment of his career and become the NABA regional champion.

Caparello comes on the rebound after losing to Faris Chevalier in March 2021. He returned to the ring in June 2023 to defeat Uthit Punsen and now he will have this great opportunity to prove he is back.

Federici has a record of 20 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 8 knockouts. Caparello has 31 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw and 14 knockouts.



